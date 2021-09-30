FHS Student Section Bigger And Louder

A student group at Findlay High School was determined to make their student section at football games bigger and louder to rival what they’ve seen at other schools.

And that’s exactly what the students did, even faster than expected.

After the game at Perrysburg on August 27th, the Student Leadership class formed a group and started brainstorming about ways to get more students involved in the student section.

The group made sure students were more aware of when the games were, they purchased shirts and towels for the student section to give students more incentive to come out and have fun, and they even held a practice so students knew what to do during the game.

Senior Jason Yammine says it didn’t take long for their efforts to pay off.

As he said in the audio above, they’ve seen increased participation each game, even away games, and that the student section during the homecoming game was great.

Jason says they’ve received feedback from players on the football team, teachers and parents about how much louder and energized the student section is now.

Every great student section needs a nickname, and the high school will be sending out a form to students to vote on the nickname of the student section.