FHS Valedictorian And Salutatorian Announced

Findlay High School has announced the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2023.

Reid Patterson has been named Valedictorian and Arda Dastan Salutatorian.

They, along with their classmates, will graduate on Saturday, May 27th at 10 a.m. at The University of Findlay’s Koehler Recreation Complex.

The last full day for seniors will be Friday, May 19th, however, students are expected to participate in graduation rehearsal on May 25th as their official last day.

