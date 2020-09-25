FHS Warns Of Inappropriate Social Media Account

Findlay City Schools says it’s investigating an Instagram account that’s inappropriately targeting students while utilizing the Findlay High School logo.

The school district says the account ‘findlaytearoom’ is also disseminating inappropriate information and sharing sexually explicit material.

District officials say they began an investigation and reported the misuse of social media to Instagram as soon as they were made aware of the account.

Findlay City Schools says, as it continues to investigate the situation, it will take action within the Student Code of Conduct if warranted.

The school district is urging parents to have a conversation with their kids about the appropriate use of social media and the impact it could have on their schooling and future careers.

You can read the letter the district sent parents about the situation here.