FHS ‘We The People’ Team Wins Another State Title

The Findlay High School We the People team won yet another state championship.

The team won its 31st state title at the Ohio Statehouse against other teams from around Ohio in the Ohio We the People State Competition.

The team will now represent Ohio in the 2023 We the People National Finals in Washington, D.C. in April.

Teacher Mark Dickman says the We the People team is comprised of students from the high school’s AP Government and Politics class.

The activity simulates experts testifying before Congressional panels.

In the competition, the students present prepared responses to a variety of questions and then answer follow up questions asked by panels of 3 judges.

Dickman says Findlay has competed in the competition since its inception as the Bicentennial of the American Constitution competition in 1987.

Findlay has won the state competition 31 times in the program’s 36 year history, with its best finish being second in the nation in 1991 under the leadership of retired teacher Al Bell.