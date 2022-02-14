FHS ‘We The People’ Team Wins State Title

The Findlay High School We the People team has won another state championship.

The team won its 30th state title on January 28th against ten teams from around Ohio.

The team will compete in nationals April 22nd-26th sponsored by the Center For Civic Education in Calabasas, California.

Teacher Mark Dickman says the We the People team is comprised of students from the high school’s AP Government and Politics class.

The activity simulates experts testifying before Congressional panels.

In the competition, the students present prepared responses to a variety of questions, and then answer follow up questions asked by panels of 3 judges.

Dickman says Findlay has competed in the competition since its inception as the Bicentennial of the American Constitution competition in 1987.

Findlay has won the state competition 30 times in the program’s 35 year history, with it’s best finish being second in the nation in 1991 under the leadership of retired teacher Al Bell.