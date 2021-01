The filing deadline for the May primary is approaching.

The Hancock County Board of Elections says the filing deadline for candidates and issues is February 3rd at 4 p.m.

The primary is on May 4th.

Last year, the primary was moved from March 17th to April 28th as the pandemic was beginning.

It was conducted mostly via absentee ballot, with the exception being people who voted early in-person before the election date was moved.