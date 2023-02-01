Filing Deadline For May Primary Election

The filing deadline for the May 2nd primary election was Wednesday.

According to the Hancock County Board of Elections, Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn will have a challenger in the Republican primary as Haydee Sadler filed to run. No Democrats had filed to run for mayor as of the deadline. Write-in candidates have until February 21st to file.

In other races, Findlay City Council member Dennis Hellman, who represents the Second Ward, is being challenged by Michael Gentry in the Republican primary.

In the Third Ward, incumbent Beth Warnecke is being challenged by fellow Republican Kraig Kutschbach in the primary, and Democrat Shawn Mason also filed to run.

Among the issues that were filed to be on the May 2nd primary ballot were a renewal income tax for Cory Rawson Local School District and a renewal tax levy for Van Buren Local Schools.

There are no countywide issues.

All of this is unofficial until certified by the Hancock County Board of Elections by checking signatures and making sure petitions were filled out correctly.