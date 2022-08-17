Film Made About Deadly Pitch That Launched Rivalry

A film will be released this fall that documents the story of a Cleveland baseball player who died on the field.

War on the Diamond details the rivalry between the then-Indians and the Yankees of the 1920s.

Ray Chapman died after being hit in the head by a pitch from Yankees right-hander Carl Mays in 1920.

The Indians went on to win the World Series that year.

Based on the award-winning book “The Pitch That Killed,” the hundred-year battle between the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) and the New York Yankees is told by Emmy award-winning director Andy Billman in “War on the Diamond.”