Final Week Of Leaf Pick Up In Findlay

The City of Findlay’s leaf collection will wrap up this week.

The last pick up will be on Friday, December 4th.

People should make sure their bagged leaves are at the curb before 7 a.m. on Friday.

City workers will pick up leaves that have been placed in biodegradable paper bags at the curb.

The city makes clear that plastic bags and loose leaves will not be picked up.

The city is reminding people to not rake leaves into the street, as leaves tend to wash into and clog storm sewers, causing maintenance issues and potentially flooding.

City residents may continue to drop leaves at the green waste site located at 330 North Cory Street at no charge.

The current hours for the site are Tuesday through Friday 1pm-6pm and Saturday 8am-4pm, closed Sunday, Monday.

The last day for the green waste site for the season is Saturday, December 5th.