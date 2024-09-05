Findlay 18-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting

An 18-year-old has been indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury in connection with a fatal shooting in Findlay in May.

Court records show Peyton S Howard, 18, is facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter, both first-degree felonies, as well as charges of having a weapon against a court order and tampering with evidence.

On May 26, the Findlay Police Department received a call that a male had been shot in an alley off of the 100 block of Howard Street.

The male, 18-year-old J’vion Zimmerman of Port Clinton, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS where he died from the gunshot wound.

Howard was 17 at the time of the alleged shooting and his case was recently bound over from juvenile court to Hancock County Common Pleas Court and he was indicted.

His arraignment date in Hancock County Common Pleas Court has not yet been set.