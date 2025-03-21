Findlay 2025 Road Resurfacing Projects

The City of Findlay has released the list of roads it will be resurfacing this year.

The list includes Broad Avenue from Trenton Avenue to Melrose Avenue, South Blanchard Street from Sixth Street to Bank Street, and East Street from East Lincoln Street to East Lima Street.

See the full list below.

The city is asking drivers to slow down in and around work areas and watch for workers.

The city invites people to learn more about its 2025-2034 Capital Improvement Plan by clicking here.