Findlay 4th Of July Parade, Fireworks Set

The City of Findlay’s Independence Day Parade and fireworks are approaching.

The 2022 Flag City 4th of July Parade will step off at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 4th.

The parade will begin on South Main Street at Lincoln Street and proceed north to Clinton Court.

People should watch for road closures.

People wishing to be in the parade may contact [email protected] to request parade entry registration information.

The fireworks show will be held on Sunday, July 3rd at the Hancock County Fairgrounds at 10 p.m.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

There will be free admission and free parking.

Live music by the Cherry Bombs begins at 7:30 p.m.

See video from last year’s parade and fireworks below.

Additionally, the Hancock Historical Museum’s Ice Cream Social will be held on Monday, July 4th from 12:30 to 2:30.