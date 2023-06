Findlay’s 4th of July Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4th.

The parade will begin at Lincoln Street and head north on Main Street, ending at Center Street.

People are being reminded that portions of Main Street will be closed during the parade and beforehand as participants in the parade line up.

The Hancock Historical Museum will be holding its July 4th Ice Cream Social after the parade at the museum located at 422 West Sandusky Street.