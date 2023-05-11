Findlay Again Earns Tree City USA Designation

Findlay once again has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

Get full details in the following news release from the city.

Findlay was recognized as a Tree City USA at the Northwest Ohio awards ceremony hosted by the City of Wauseon Tree Commission. This is the 41st time Findlay, Ohio, has been honored with this nationally recognized award.

The awards were presented to the Tree City and Tree Campus USA communities by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry. Featured speaker, Nate Andre of Andre Farms, shared his company’s experiences with converting municipal yard by-products into compost.

The title of Tree City USA was bestowed upon Findlay, Ohio, for its ongoing efforts to maintain and improve quality of life through a comprehensive tree management program. The program is guided by Findlay’s Shade Tree Commission.

The Ohio DNR, Division of Forestry’s Urban Forestry Assistance Program acts as a guiding hand in helping a community to become qualified as a Tree City USA. The Regional Urban Forester recommends a community to the Arbor Day Foundation for this standing. To achieve the title and the honors, a community must meet four standards:

o A Tree Ordinance

o An active Tree Commission or forestry department

o A comprehensive urban forestry program supported by a minimum of two dollars per capita

o An annual Arbor Day proclamation and public observance.

Ohio boasts the greatest number of Tree Cities in the country and marks Ohio’s 45th consecutive year as the top Tree City USA state, according to the Ohio Division of Forestry. 47 Northwest Ohio’s communities are Tree Cities and two universities are honored as Tree Campus USAs (Ohio Northern University and the University of Findlay.) All were recognized for their achievements at the awards ceremony in Wauseon.

For additional information about the Tree City USA program or the Arbor Day Foundation, visit www.arborday.org.