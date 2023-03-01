Findlay Again Ranked Top Micropolitan Community In The Country

Findlay has been ranked as the top Micropolitan community in the United States for the ninth year in a row.

The award, by Site Selection magazine, is based on job creation, new construction and capital investment.

A micropolitan area is defined as having a population between 10,000 and 50,000.

Over the past nine years, Findlay’s industrial sector has expanded significantly, contributing to nine consecutive Top Micropolitan wins, including this latest one for 2022.

“The Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development office’s commitment to the stakeholder engagement process, or the Findlay Formula, facilitates a development process not experienced elsewhere,” said Economic Development Director Dan Sheaffer.

“Being recognized nine years in a row validates our approach to business retention and expansion, specifically in the manufacturing and logistics space.”

“Each year our number one objective is to support local companies as they grow. Most projects come from legacy companies continuing to invest and hire new employees,” Sheaffer added.

Site Selection Magazine is the official publication of the Global FDI Association and the Industrial Asset Management Council. In 2022, Site Selection ranked 543 micropolitan statistical areas with a population of 10,000 to 50,000. Rankings are measured on qualified projects meeting one or more of three criteria: 1) $1 MM+ invested, 2) 20+ jobs created or 3) 20,000+ square feet constructed. Last year Findlay industry invested $300 MM in expansion projects resulting in 1,100 new employees hired.

“The City of Findlay understands that building the community we want takes coordination, collaboration, and a strong foundation. I am proud to see our hard work continue to be recognized through growth of our existing businesses and attraction of new development.” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn.

In addition to constructing Findlay’s Amazon site, Robinson Investments continues to invest in the Findlay market. The firm has already announced additional advanced manufacturing-ready projects for 2023 and 2024. “The economic development team has been with us every step of the way from site selection to site development,” stated Jason Black, Business Development Manager for Robinson Investments, Ltd.

“Our office will continue to leverage the synergies between our public, private, and nonprofit partners in order to enhance the success of Findlay-Hancock County,” said Sarah Perrigo, Project Coordinator-Economic Development. “These relationships are fundamental in orchestrating the community’s ongoing progress and designation as a Top Micropolitan.”

Total capital investment since 2014 stands at $1,945,235,695.