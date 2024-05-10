Findlay Again Recognized As A ‘Tree City USA’

(From the City of Findlay)

Findlay was recognized as a Tree City USA at the Northwest Ohio awards ceremony. This is the 42nd time Findlay, Ohio, has been honored with this nationally recognized award. The awards were presented to the Tree City and Tree Campus USA communities by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry.

The title of Tree City USA was bestowed upon Findlay, Ohio, for its ongoing efforts to maintain and improve quality of life through a comprehensive tree management program. The program is guided by Findlay’s Shade Tree Commission.

The Ohio DNR, Division of Forestry’s Urban Forestry Assistance Program acts as a guiding hand in helping a community to become qualified as a Tree City USA. The Regional Urban Forester recommends a community to the Arbor Day Foundation for this standing. To achieve the title and the honors, a community must meet four standards:

A Tree Ordinance

An active Tree Commission or forestry department

A comprehensive urban forestry program supported by a minimum of two dollars per capita

An annual Arbor Day proclamation and public observance.

For additional information about the Tree City USA program or the Arbor Day Foundation, visit www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.