Findlay Airport Event To Include Rides On Iconic Plane

(From the Findlay Airport)

Mark your calendars! On September 30th, the Wings & Wheels Car Show and EAA Fly-In will be taking place at the Findlay Airport.

Get ready for a day filled with excitement, featuring rides on the iconic Ford Tri-Motor, a craft fair, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and of course, the main attraction, the car show!

This is a family-friendly event with something for everyone to enjoy. If you’re interested in showcasing your crafts, food, or volunteering to help on the ground crew, reach out to the airport directly to register as a vendor.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to witness the beauty of classic cars and airplanes, enjoy delicious food, and participate in fun activities!

(above pic courtesy of the Experimental Aircraft Association)