Findlay Airport Receiving Federal Grant Money

The Findlay Airport will be getting some money from the recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The bill allocates around $254 million in federal funding for airports across Ohio.

The Findlay Airport will be receiving a $295,000 federal grant.

It’s unclear exactly how the money will be allocated but it could go towards runway and taxiway improvements and possible terminal upgrades as well.

Findlay Service Safety Director Rob Martin said the airport is heavily utilized by cargo planes as well as for general aviation.

He said the airport recently finished up a taxiway resurfacing project and is in the design phase for a reconstruction project for the north apron area, which will be funded through the Federal Aviation Administration.