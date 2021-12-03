Findlay Amazon Facility Donates $10K In Toys To Toys For Tots

Amazon is stepping up to help out the local Toys for Tots chapter that had $20,000 worth of toys stolen.

After learning of the recent theft, Amazon’s new Findlay delivery station at 1601 Production Drive reached out to the organization to offer help.

And on Friday, Amazon’s new Findlay location unloaded more than $10,000 worth of toys from one of their delivery vans and re-loaded them into a Toys for Tots vehicle.

Amazon also gave Toys for Tots a gift card worth $1,500, bringing their total donation to $11,500.

We talk with Scott Paul with Amazon in the video below, as well as Larry DeVelvis, the Toys for Tots coordinator for Hancock and southern Wood County.

The sheriff’s office also has drop-off boxes in their lobby where people can help the organization recover from the theft and the community has been very generous.