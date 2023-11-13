Findlay And Hancock County’s First Female Eagle Scout

(From Troop 308)

Hancock County’s first female Eagle Scout, Lydia Eckleberry, was recognized at Troop 308’s Court of Honor.

Lydia is a founding member of St. Mark’s Troop 308.

Earning the rank at 12 years old when passing her Board of Review on May 18th, making her one of the youngest Eagle Scouts ever.

We spoke with Lydia at the end of the Veterans Day Parade and service on Sunday.

After earning the rank, she went to National Youth Leadership Training. Then to Camp Berry’s 100th anniversary summer camp. And on to the 2023 National Jamboree.

For her Eagle project, she worked with American Legion Post 3 to Retire 1,460 American Flags.

She collected flags from The American Legion, The Amvets, The VFW, The Scouts BSA office, and The City of Findlay.

Lydia is hoping her leadership and accomplishments will inspire even more girls to get involved.