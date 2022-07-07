Findlay Announces Date For Trick-or-Treat

We’re still a long way from October, but the City of Findlay has already announced the date and time for its Trick-or-Treat.

Findlay’s Trick-or-Treat will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 5 to 7.

The city says it is already receiving calls from people asking when Trick-or-Treat will be this year so they decided to announce it early.

The particulars of the Halloween Parade have not yet been announced.

Last year, registration for the Cops and Kids Findlay Halloween Parade began in September.