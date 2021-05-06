Findlay ArtWalk Returns, In Downtown And Online

ArtWalk returns on Friday, both in downtown Findlay and virtually.

The return of ArtWalk coincides with the opening of Findlay’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

Full details on the return of Artwalk are below from Visit Findlay.

ArtWalk is back both in Downtown Findlay and virtually on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Residents and Visitors, both near and far, are invited to take part in Downtown Findlay’s ArtWalk, combining the love of visual and performing arts integrated with the local business community.

Findlay will be brimming with the arts with visual artists placed in large spaces allowing social distancing. Among those locations will be Brix, Modcraft Brewing, and Lavender Hour. Retailers have highlighted local, artisan goods that are available for purchase at Burlwick & Co., Elida Candle Company, River + Road, and RooBarb Studios. Artists have opened up their studios at the Jones Building, Findlay Art League is hosting its opening reception for their May show during ArtWalk, and Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will have their gallery open, as well as Mazza Museum in the atrium. The Jones Mansion’s doors will be open with a photography show and local history being highlighted, and local magician Excellent Elizabeth will be performing magic in front of Dorney Plaza. In addition, with graduation and Mothers Day taking place this weekend it is a great time to get last minute shopping completed during Downtown retailers extended hours and pop-up shops.

Live music is always available in Downtown Findlay, and this continues on ArtWalk. However, those at home can also tap their toes to their local favorites as several musicians will be streaming their performances on the Findlay ArtWalk facebook page. Visual artists will also be highlighted online throughout the evening with features, studio tours, and more. In addition, there will be a special announcement from Blanchard Valley Health System, Washington Preschools virtual art show, and MCPAs 5/3 Wall of Fame Induction streaming on ArtWalk’s Facebook page.

Also taking place during ArtWalk is the official kick-off of Findlays DORA, Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. Purchase your favorite beer, wine, or cocktail in a DORA cup you are permitted to enjoy it as you walk around ArtWalk and in participating retailers and attractions. Those locations will be indicated with a DORA decal so keep your eyes peeled. For additional details about DORA and go to FindlayOhio.com/Community/DORA-Information.

Additional details, including complete schedule of events and list of participating locations and artists is available at VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk. Online activities will be posted at Facebook.com/FindlayArtWalk and on VisitFindlay.com.

This event was planned in collaboration between Visit Findlay: Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Findlay Art League, and Jones Building Artists. ArtWalk is a semi-annual, family-friendly, free event that takes place the first Friday of May and November in an effort to promote the arts and integrate them throughout the Downtown Findlay business community. ArtWalk was voted the best ArtWalk in the state by the readers of Ohio Magazine.

For more information, go to VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk.