Findlay Autism Team To Hold Inspirational Presentation

The Findlay City Schools Autism Team is sponsoring an event featuring a speaker who is beating the odds.

The event on Wednesday, April 28th at 6 p.m. at Glenwood Middle School will feature high schooler Caiden Hooks from Columbus, who has been diagnosed with autism and is also legally blind.

Caiden recently made national news headlines by making it to the state wrestling tournament.

People who attend the event will hear Caiden’t story and also hear from his father Jamie and learn how they beat the odds.

People interested in attending should rsvp to [email protected] by April 23rd.