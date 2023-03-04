Findlay Auto Dealership Sold, Longtime Owner Retiring

A Findlay auto dealership is in new hands for the first time in decades.

Larry Warner tells WFIN that he has sold Warner Automotive, located at 1060 Bright Road, to Spitzer Autoworld in Elyria.

“It’s been a great ride. I had a birthday at the end of January – 79-years-old – so I just determined a little bit ago that it’s time to step down and step aside and let somebody continue with the great dealership we built.”

Larry says he came to Findlay in 1985 with the understanding that he’d be here two to three years but he ended up falling in love with the place and in 1988 he bought out the previous owner.

“Findlay is a great, great community to be in business. I’ve had the opportunity to work with the absolute best people around.”

Larry’s been in the business for 57 years, 37 of which have been in Findlay.

In retirement, Larry says he and his dog Casper will do some traveling and spend more time at his house in northern Michigan but Findlay will always be home.

“Wow, what a ride. I’ve been blessed.”