Bank Location In Findlay Could Become A McDonald’s

A property owner wants to put a McDonald’s in place of the Fifth Third Bank at the northwest corner of South Main Street and Sixth Street/Lake Cascades Parkway in Findlay.

To make the plan work, they would have to get a house on West McPherson Avenue that’s behind the bank rezoned to commercial and also get an alley vacated.

The Findlay City Planning Commission will vote on the rezoning request and alley vacation at their October 13th meeting and make their recommendation to city council which will ultimately make the decision.

If the rezoning and alley vacation are approved the property owner would then come back to the planning commission with the site plan for the restaurant.

A draft site plan submitted with the rezoning request shows three entrances to the McDonalds; one on South Main Street, one on McPherson Avenue and one on Lake Cascades Parkway.

The meeting is open to the public.

In February, the planning commission denied Kroger’s request to add fuel pumps to its location on Sixth Street, citing traffic concerns and pedestrian safety among other things.