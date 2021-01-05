Findlay-Based Supermarket Company Expanding

Fresh Encounter, a supermarket management company in Findlay, is expanding its operation into Florida.

President and CEO Michael Needler Jr. says the company has acquired 51 stores from Save A Lot in the Tampa market.

The acquisitions will double Fresh Encounter’s store count. The stores will continue to operate under the Save A Lot banner.

Needler tells WFIN News this is a good move for Fresh Encounter and Needler Enterprises.

“Because we’ll be able to develop a little further scale, and the more scale that we get the better we’ll be able to compete with the big-box stores.”

He says the Fresh Encounter family of companies has a culture that prioritizes being positive, appreciative and resilient and they’re eager to bring their new 51 stores and 1,000 employees into that culture.

“That’s what we try to do, we try to delight our customers, nourish our communities and inspire pride in our team.”

Fresh Encounter operates stores throughout Ohio, Kentucky and eastern Indiana, including the Great Scot stores in Findlay.