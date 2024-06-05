Findlay Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck By SUV

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says a bicyclist from Findlay died after being hit by an SUV.

The crash happened at around 5:20 Monday afternoon on State Route 281 at the Slippery Elm Trail in Rudolph.

The sheriff’s office says Andrew Bell, 32, of Findlay, was riding northbound on the trail and failed to stop at State Route 281, entered the roadway and was struck by an SUV.

Bell was life-flighted to a Toledo hospital where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.