Findlay Blood Donors Helping Out During Shortage

Blanchard Valley Health System sponsored a blood drive at First Presbyterian Church on South Main Street in Findlay on Wednesday.

We caught up with Marty after she donated.

Marty says she started giving blood when she was 18-years-old and has donated throughout her entire adult life.

Kaleigh is a nurse at Blanchard Valley Hospital and says she’s been donating since she was a teenager.

Kayleigh told us that she’s Type O, which is the most needed blood group by hospitals during this blood shortage.

One of the next blood drives coming up locally is Friday at the Findlay Knights of Columbus.

Click here to look for a blood drive near you.