Findlay Board Of Education Votes To Join NLL

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education voted to join the Northern Lakes League at its Monday night board meeting. The vote was unanimous.

The NLL made the offer to Findlay to join the league on April 9th.

Clay High School, Fremont Ross High School and Whitmer High School were also invited to join.

Findlay Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch says Findlay is honored to to join the Northern Lakes League with their long tradition of excellence, first class facilities, first class people and traditions.

It’s anticipated that Findlay will join the NLL beginning with the 2023-2024 season.

The NLL also said it is committed to exploring additional expansion in the future to provide a more equitable competitive balance based on student enrollments.

Findlay High School is currently a member of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference (TRAC).