Findlay Brewing Holding Scrabble Tournament In Man’s Memory

Findlay Brewing Company will be hosting the inaugural “Scrabble Babble,” the world’s first and only beer-fueled Scrabble tournament.

It will be held on Sunday, March 5th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Jerry Sisser Memorial Scholarship at the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.

Findlay resident Jerry Sisser was an educator for more than 35 years, spending most of that time at Fostoria High School teaching English, communications, and television production.

When Jerry passed away unexpectedly in May 2022, the Sisser family created a scholarship in his memory at the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation to benefit Hancock County students pursuing English, communications, journalism, or a related field.

Jerry believed that education and literacy were the keys to societal prosperity. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and Scrabble in his free time, and he was a skilled player. Jerry was also an aficionado of good cocktails and beer, and was a fan of the Findlay Brewing Company.

The Scrabble Babble combines two of Jerry’s favorite pastimes to support the scholarship in his memory. The Scrabble Babble is a doubles tournament. Every registered team of two players will play three, 30-minute games.

After three rounds, a 45-minute championship round with the top two teams will take place from 12:15 – 1 p.m. to determine the winners. Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. First of three games will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded throughout the morning for best team name, highest scoring word and more.

Experience is not necessary. Instructions will be provided and it’s all in good fun to benefit a good cause. Pre-registration is required. Register at findlaybrewing.com under the “Events” tab.