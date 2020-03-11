Findlay Bridge Project Will Affect Crossover Access On SR 15

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be removing crossover access at two locations on State Route 15 during an upcoming bridge project in Findlay.

Details are in the following media release from ODOT. Get more on the bridge project here.

Two median crossovers on State Route 15 south of Findlay, between the interchange with U.S. 68/Main Street and State Route 37 will close March 16 for approximately four months while the bridge deck over State Route 15 is replaced.

County Road 8 and County Road 180 will be limited to right turns only at their intersections with State Route 15. Through traffic on the county roads will not be allowed to cross State Route 15. Traffic will not be able to turn left onto or off of state Route 15.

The decision to remove crossover access was made during a meeting with local officials on Thursday, Mar. 5.

“The project is anticipated to increase traffic at intersections where serious accidents have occurred in the past,” said District Deputy Director Chris Hughes. “We are limiting access due to concerns for the safety of the traveling public,” he said.

In addition, the bridge deck replacement on U.S. 68 over state Route 15 includes the following traffic impacts:

– U.S. 68 northbound traffic will be detoured onto state Route 15 eastbound, to state Route 37, to state Route 15 westbound, back to U.S. 68.

– Main Street southbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 68 north/state Route 15 west, Interstate 75 northbound, state Route 12, Interstate 75 southbound, back to U.S. 68.

Ramps to state Route 15 east and U.S. 68 north/state Route 15 west will remain open. U.S. 68 southbound traffic will not be impacted. State Route 15 traffic will be maintained under the bridge. Periodic lane closures may be necessary.

A man was killed in a crash at SR 15 and CR 8 on Wednesday morning.