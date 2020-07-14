Findlay Bridge Reopens To The Delight Of Many

Great news for drivers who have had to take a detour since March because of a bridge project.

The U.S. 68 bridge over State Route 15 on the south end of Findlay reopened late Tuesday afternoon after a four-month bridge deck replacement project.

And it only took seconds before drivers started utilizing the bridge again.

As part of the project, the crossover access at County Roads 180 and 8 over State Route 15 was removed.

Those crossovers will reopen sometime on Wednesday, according to ODOT.

Crews were required to monitor a bald eagles nest in the area during the project and say the eagles and eaglets did not seem to be bothered by the construction.