Findlay Building Damaged By High Winds

The high winds we experienced on Thursday damaged a building in Findlay and sent bricks flying into an alley and a parking lot.

A small portion of the roof at 313 North Main Street was torn off from the high winds.

The bricks went flying into the alley below and into the parking lot of the Rite Aid just to the south of the building.

No one was injured from the falling debris but a car was damaged.

The falling bricks took out a power line and the Rite Aid and some houses in the area lost power.

The National Weather Service said Findlay received a 54 mile per hour wind gust on Thursday.