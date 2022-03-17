Findlay Business Robbed By Suspect With Knife And Gun

The Findlay Police Department says a man with a knife and a handgun robbed a business on Wednesday morning.

Police say a white male entered Shamrock Skills at 1101 Tiffin Avenue at 10:44 Wednesday morning and began to demand money from a worker.

The suspect was holding a knife and had a gun in his waistband, according to police.

The suspect and worker went to an office where the suspect grabbed money from the register.

The suspect then fled with an unknown amount of money.

Police say seven customers were present during the robbery and that no one was injured.

The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black and white shoes and had a white mask covering his face from the nose down.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS and may be eligible for a reward.