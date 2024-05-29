Findlay Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of Being Declared ‘Flag City, USA’

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay is proud to celebrate its 50th Year as Flag City, USA.

Through a community-wide effort, spearheaded by the Women’s Division of the Chamber of Commerce, the City of Findlay was named the Flag Capital of the United States on Flag Day, June 14, 1968, a proclamation which has been made part of the Congressional Record on June 12, 1968, by Congressman Jackson E. Betts.

Findlay, Ohio, was officially declared “Flag City, U.S.A.” on May 7, 1974, by House Joint Resolution #1003, introduced by Congressman Tennyson Guyer.

We urge the Findlay community to join us in celebrating this milestone by proudly displaying American flags beginning Monday, June 10 through Flag Day on Friday, June 14, and remain on display. We hope to see flags displayed outside of every home and business.

“The American flag is a symbol of liberty, freedom, and pride in our Country,” says Mayor Christina Muryn, “I look forward to uniting as a community to put our patriotism on display.”

Be sure to check out the community events calendar on the Visit Findlay website www.VisitFindlay.com/events.