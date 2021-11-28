Findlay Christmas Tree Lights Up

Santa Claus himself was on hand as the biggest City of Findlay Christmas Tree ever came aglow Friday night at Dorney Plaza in front of the Municipal Building.

Santa helped Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn with the countdown and then the tree lit up as the crowd cheered.

People then took some time to get a few pictures in front of the glowing tree. (video below)

The city says the 45 foot tall blue spruce is the biggest Christmas Tree they’ve ever had, and it stands just about as tall as the municipal building.

The city thanks John and Joanne (Smith) Davis for the tree and to Miller Rigging for helping with it.

Millstream Career Center students designed a topper for the tree. Get more on that by clicking here.