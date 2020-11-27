Findlay Christmas Tree Lights Up

The City of Findlay’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held virtually this year because of the pandemic.

The ceremony was posted to the city’s Facebook page on Friday night.

The tree was already lit up on Thanksgiving Day and some people could be seen taking pictures in front of it that night while walking off some of that turkey and pie.

Mayor Christina Muryn said, although the traditional ceremony couldn’t be held this year, she still hopes people will enjoy the tree and patronize downtown businesses, especially on Small Business Saturday.