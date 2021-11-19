Findlay Christmas Tree Put Up At Dorney Plaza

The City of Findlay Christmas Tree was put into place on Friday morning.

You may have seen the 45 foot tall blue spruce being transported on the roads in downtown Findlay before arriving at the Findlay Municipal Building.

The city says this is the biggest Christmas Tree they’ve ever had, and it appears to be as tall, if not taller than the municipal building.

The city thanks John and Joanne (Smith) Davis for the tree and Miller Rigging for help in getting the tree to Dorney Plaza.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn will light the tree during a ceremony on Friday, November 26th.

Millstream welding and engineering students designed a topper for the tree as the mayor describes in her tweet below.