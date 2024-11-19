Findlay Christmas Tree Put Up In Dorney Plaza

The City of Findlay Christmas Tree arrived on Monday morning and was put up in Dorney Plaza in front of the municipal building.

The tree is a 30-foot-tall blue spruce and will be decorated over the coming days leading up to the tree lighting ceremony on Friday, November 29th at 6 p.m.

“Thank you to Findlay residents John and Betty Lee for providing the 2024 community tree.” The city said.

Get more details on the tree lighting ceremony by clicking here.

The tree already has its topper in place, a star that was by students at Millstream Career Center in 2021.