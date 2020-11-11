Findlay Church Gearing Up For Annual Thanksgiving Meal

The annual Thanksgiving Day Community Meal put on by Stonebridge Church will look a lot differently this year.

Usually, the church auditorium is packed with people enjoying a meal together, but this year, due to the pandemic, dine-in will not be available.

Reverend Michael Wise, lead Pastor at Stonebridge says it was very important to still put the meal on this year, even though it will be different.

“As a pastor and as a member of the community, I want to serve up hope this year that we’re not going to stop doing good and loving our neighbors because things get difficult.”

This year there will be no dine-in and people will need to order a meal for drive-thru or delivery.

Delivery is available within the city limits of Findlay only.

The church is urging people to preorder so they have an idea of how much food they’ll need, and they’re also asking people to sign up to donate food.

