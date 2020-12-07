Findlay Church Giving Christmas Trees To Needy Families

St. Marks United Methodist Church again this year is giving away Christmas trees to needy families.

We spoke with the church’s Jeff Hauenstein outside the church at the corner of South Main Street and Lima Street in Findlay.

Jeff says they typically give away the trees after their live Nativity scene they held yearly but they didn’t hold the live Nativity this year due to COVID concerns.

This year they are giving away 50 trees, which is down from 80 last year, but all they could get because of a Christmas tree shortage.

People can pull in the church parking lot from 9 to 5 and find Jeff or Bruce Beck and they’ll help you out.

They only had about 20 trees left when we spoke with Jeff on Monday afternoon.