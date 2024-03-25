Findlay Church Opening Free Laundry Facility

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Findlay has created a laundry facility at their Annex at 214 West Sandusky Street where people can do their laundry for free.

Sue Freel says their big goal with the free laundry facility is to give parents and kids living in cars or tents and who can’t afford a laundromat a place to do their laundry for free.

Sue says the facility will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning on Tuesday, April 2nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All laundry supplies will be provided. Two loads per family.

She says they even created a room where kids can hang out while their parents do the laundry.

Get more details in the Facebook post below.