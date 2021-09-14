Findlay Church Organizes Prayer March To Downtown

A Findlay church has organized a Prayer March to downtown Findlay and is inviting all other churches to join in.

Mike McClurg, pastor of Findlay First Church of the Nazarene, is hoping for a great turnout.

He said the country is in crisis and people need to respond in prayer because the future of our nation depends on it.

“We’re looking forward to the churches linking together to see God do miracles in our city and in our nation.”

The pastor said marchers plan to pray at landmarks along the way as they march towards downtown.

The Prayer March will be held on Saturday, October 2nd.

They plan to leave Findlay First Church of the Nazarene at 10 a.m. and meet at Dorney Plaza in downtown Findlay at around noon.

He said church Leaders can sign up their church to participate by texting ‘prayermarch’ to 419-422-8660, and can also call that number for more information.