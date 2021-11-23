Findlay Church Prepping Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal

The annual Thanksgiving Day Community Meal put on by StoneBridge Church will have a different look again this year.

Usually, the church auditorium is packed with people enjoying a meal together, but with the pandemic lingering dine-in will not be available for the second straight year.

People will need to order a meal for drive-thru or delivery like they did last year.

Delivery is available within the city limits of Findlay only. The delivery order deadline was noon Tuesday.

The drive-thru will be open from 9 to 1 on Thanksgiving Day. People are asked to call ahead and place an order. The number is 567-208-0643.

Reverend Michael Wise, lead Pastor at Stonebridge says they’re preparing to serve up to 2,400 meals and that this is truly a community endeavor.

“I cannot reiterate enough, this is not just a Stonebridge thing, so many people in the community make this possible with the volunteering and donations.”

He thanks everyone who has signed up to volunteer, and says additional volunteers are welcome to join them on Wednesday night from 3 – 7 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Get more details on the meal and learn how you can help by clicking here.

StoneBridge Church is located at 2111 Stonehedge Drive, off of Fostoria Avenue.