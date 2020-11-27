Findlay Church Serves Up Hundreds Of Thanksgiving Meals

Despite challenges presented by the pandemic, StoneBridge Church still served up hundreds of Thanksgiving meals again this year.

“After 15-plus years of this going on we weren’t going to let anything stop us this year,” said Reverend Michael Wise, Lead Pastor of StoneBridge Church.

The church usually puts on a big meal inside its auditorium but that wasn’t possible this year because of the pandemic.

Even though they couldn’t do the dine-in portion of their annual Thanksgiving Day Community Meal this year, Wise says they still ended up serving more than 2,000 meals through drive-thru and delivery.

He says the meal was more important than ever this year.

“We want to encourage people that there’s hope, there’s life, there’s joy to be had and we hope that this is just the beginning of sharing that through our community.”