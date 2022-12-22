Findlay Church To Be Daytime Warming Shelter During Storm

Trinity Episcopal Church says it’s opening up its parish hall to be Findlay’s daytime warming shelter on Friday and Saturday as this winter storm blows through.

The church says staff from the City Mission of Findlay are overseeing it for the most part but there are some opportunities to volunteer to supervise the shelter on Friday and Saturday (Christmas Eve).

People interested in helping out can contact the church at the numbers in the Facebook post below.

The church says the City Mission is providing evening shelter for people not currently residing at the Mission who need warm shelter from the dangerous temperatures in this storm.

The City Mission is located at 510 West Main Cross Street and Trinity Episcopal Church is at 128 West Hardin Street.

The storm is expected to have winds gusts of 60 miles per hour and wind chills of 30 below.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning

