Findlay Circle K Robbed By Suspect With A Gun

The Findlay Police Department says the Circle K at 100 Crystal Avenue was robbed by a suspect who showed a gun.

The robbery happened at 2:41 Wednesday morning.

Police say a man entered the store and asked the clerk for assistance with cigarettes.

As the clerk was assisting the man, police say the man ordered the clerk to give him all of a certain brand of cigarettes and all the money in the cash register.

Police say the suspect pulled a small gun halfway out of his hoodie pocket during the robbery.

The clerk complied with the robber’s demands and placed the smokes and cash in a plastic bag.

The suspect fled on foot northbound through an alley behind the store.

Officers checked the area with a K-9 but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing about five feet five and wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and blue surgical-style mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.