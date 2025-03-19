Findlay City Council Approves Zoning For Cannabis Dispensaries

Findlay City Council has approved an ordinance creating the zoning code to allow for the retail sale of cannabis in the city for recreational or medical use.

A Cannabis Overlay District allowing for adult-use cannabis dispensaries has been added to the Findlay Zoning code.

The city says the purpose of the Cannabis Overlay District allows for up to two dispensaries to operate in the city.

The district regulations are designed to encourage compatibility with adjacent or nearby land uses, the city said.

The overlay district consists of four areas:

Tiffin Avenue

I-75 exit 161 / CR 99

Trenton Avenue (west of I-75)

West Main Cross Street / I-75

The city previously placed a 12 month moratorium on the establishment of dispensaries.

Ohio voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in November of 2023.