Findlay City Council Candidates Participate In Forum

Findlay residents on Wednesday night had a chance to hear from some city council candidates ahead of the Primary Election on May 4th.

WFIN aired a Candidate’s Forum featuring the five people vying for the three “at large” seats on Findlay City Council.

The candidates are Holly Frische, Andre Gilbert, Randy Greeno, Grant Russel and Jeff Wobser.

You can listen to their opening statements in the audio below, and video of the forum is at the bottom of the story.

All the candidates are Republican. Russel and Wobser are incumbents as “at large” council members and Greeno is currently the Fifth Ward Councilmember.

The other at large council member, Tom Shindledecker, is not running for re-election.

The forum was presented In cooperation with the University of Findlay and was broadcast live from Winebrenner.

Economic development, COVID, what should be included in the city’s strategic plan and much more was discussed in the forum.

If you missed the forum you can watch it in its entirety below.