Findlay City Councilman Resigning

A member of Findlay City Council is resigning from his position on council.

Brad Wisener, who represents the First Ward, says he has accepted a job in Florida and must relocate there.

In his resignation letter to Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn, Wisener said he appreciates the opportunities he’s been given during his short time on city council and the support from the administrative staff, fellow council members and the community.

“I have been proud to call Findlay home for the last 12 years, and I genuinely wish you and the city the best of success in the future.”

His resignation will be effective July 1st.

Mayor Muryn says the city will soon release information about the process to fill the vacancy on council created by Wisener’s resignation.